Failure to transmit election results electronically is embarrassing, Bode George tells INEC

Former Deputy Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately sack the Director…

Former Deputy Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately sack the Director of Information Technology in the commission over the failure to transmit results of the Saturday’s election electronically.

He also warned the Chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, not to succumb to any pressure to alter the results of the election, saying he should either raise an alarm or step down if he was facing any pressure.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos, the Atona Oodua of Yorubaland who said he was speaking as an elder-statesman, said the failure to transmit the election results electronically despite the huge resources expended on the technology was a disgrace.

He however demanded the transmission of the results electronically or cancel the results and conduct another presidential election if the electronic transmission cannot be done.

He said, “I want to state unequivocally that it is disheartening to learn that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has expressed the position that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), meant for the seamless transmission of election results electronically into the commission’s server is failing, and thus necessitating the reversal to the manual system.

“This is against the standard for the election and it is not acceptable at all, as we are being taken back to the period of misery, when election results were manipulated between the polling units and the collation centers.

“It is the most despicable shameful act, after the certification of the veracity of the BVAS, for the transmission process of results, which was attested to, by the mock process successfully embarked on by INEC before the election, coupled by the successful deployment of the system for the Ekiti, Anambra and Osun governorship elections.”

He said President Muhammadu Buhari had written his name in gold by signing the electoral Act into law which allows for the electronic transfer of results and said he is disappointed in INEC for failure to

He said, “That INEC should not succumb to any pressure, to force to alternate the results from the polling units, as history would judge the Chairman of the Electoral body, who swore to oath to ensure free, fair and credible electoral process.

“That in the event of being pressured to alternate results of the election, the INEC Chairman should raise his voice for Nigerians to hear or step down from his position.”

George also called on the International Community who have their observers on ground, monitoring the election, “to rise and condemn this most self-destructive and annihilating political malfeasance being perpetrated by our INEC.”

“In my humble opinion, INEC’s reservation on BVAS, is a despicable act, which is condemnable, most uncivilised, and capable of consigning Nigeria to the permanent stature of a pariah nation among the comity of civilised nations,” he added.