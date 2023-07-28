FACT CHECK: Video of recent Bandit Attack In Zamfara old

Listen To Trust Radio Live A video has been shared multiple times on WhatsApp, claiming there was a recent attack by bandits in Zamfara State.…

A video has been shared multiple times on WhatsApp, claiming there was a recent attack by bandits in Zamfara State.

“This is the real situation happening in Zanfara (sic) state,” a text embedded in the video reads.

In the video, some people can be seen sharing their experiences in the local Hausa language. One of them mentioned that the bandits would come into their town and attack them and their cattle.

Another said the residents fought back and forced the bandits to flee, but they returned on multiple bikes and started shooting sporadically killing men, women and children.

FACT CHECK: Did Tinubu budget N35bn palliatives for judges?

TRUTHS AND LIES: Fact Checking Buhari’s Farewell Speech

The people urged the government to send reinforcements to prevent any further attacks.

Verification

To verify the authenticity of the video, our correspondent carried out a key frame-by-frame analysis of the video using InVid, a video verification tool. The results revealed that the clip was first posted on a YouTube channel in February 2022.

Further investigation showed that it was also posted on Facebook by multiple users in 2022, days after the attack.

Verdict

The video is old and misleading.

Conclusion

Based on our investigation and available information we can confirm that the video making the round on WhatsApp suggesting a recent bandit attack in Zamfara state is misleading.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...