FACT CHECK: Did Tinubu budget N35bn palliatives for judges?

A Twitter user, @redcap_blondie posted on her handle that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu promised to give N35 billion out of the N500 billion approved by…

A Twitter user, @redcap_blondie posted on her handle that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu promised to give N35 billion out of the N500 billion approved by the National Assembly for palliatives to members of the National Judicial Council (NJC) headed by the Chief Justice of the Federation (CJN), Justice Kayode Ariwoola.

According to the Twitter user, the move is to sway the judges to deliver the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal judgement in favour of the President.

Full Text

“Bola Tinubu’s N35 billion to NJC is pure bribery!

“Bola Tinubu has promised to distribute N500 billion as palliative to Nigerians. Out of this amount, N35 billion will be allocated to the National Judicial Council (NJC).

“The NJC is headed by Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola. Only Justice Ariwoola would know how to utilize the N35 billion. It is possible that it will be distributed among the Justices of the Supreme Court, potentially influencing their decisions in favour of a rerun instead of disqualification, especially with regards to the Presidential Election Petition.

“As for the N8,000 allocated to families for six months from the N500 billion, it could be seen as a form of vote buying in anticipation of a rerun.

“Bola Tinubu is undoubtedly a political strategist and a crook.”

The post has generated thousands of reactions on social media.

As at the time of this report, it had 317k views, 4,617 likes, about 3,000 comments and 119 quotes.

Verification

Checks by Daily Trust show that although the federal government approved distribution of N500 billion as palliatives to poor Nigerians, there was no N35 billion included as palliatives for members of the NJC.

The N500 billion according to the federal government would be shared to 12 million poor and low-income households who will get N8,000 monthly for six months.

The President had in a letter to the National Assembly said the money would be transferred directly to identified beneficiaries’ accounts.

The loan, Daily Trust, understands was sourced by the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari to the tune of $800 million from the World Bank for the National Social Safety Net programme.

The money according to the federal government is targeted at cushioning the effect of the fuel subsidy removal among the poor and vulnerable Nigerians as it will assist them in coping with basic needs.

Verdict: False

Background

The National Judicial Council is one of the federal executive bodies created by the 1999 Constitution.

Amongst other functions, it is responsible for the appointment, promotion and discipline of judicial officers.

The NJC also performs several judicial functions. Mainly among them is advising the President and governors on issues related to the judiciary.

Justice Kayode Ariwoola by virtue of occupying the position of Chief Justice of Nigeria, is the Chairman of the NJC.

Some members of the NJC are supreme court judges who are also serving on the presidential election petition tribunal.

The five-man panel of justices is presided by Justice Haruna Tsammani.

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and his counterpart in the Labour Party, Peter Obi are challenging Tinubu’s victory at the poll.

The tribunal is expected to deliver its judgement in August.

Conclusion

Checks by Daily Trust show that the N500 billion approved by the National Assembly for palliatives is to be distributed under the federal government’s safety net programme for poor and vulnerable citizens and not for judges and judicial officers, as such the claim is false.

This Fact Check is produced in partnership with the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD).

