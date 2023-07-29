FACT CHECK: Video claiming Boko Haram attacked Nasarawa recycled

A two-minute-50 seconds video has been shared multiple times on WhatsApps with a claim Boko Haram is attacking to North Central and Nasarawa State in…

A two-minute-50 seconds video has been shared multiple times on WhatsApps with a claim Boko Haram is attacking to North Central and Nasarawa State in particular.

The caption reads, “HRH Emir of Nasarawa cautions that we should be careful about going to farms, night journeys and early avoid early morning journeys.”

Verification

The video was subjected to analysis using the InVid verification tool. It was discovered the video was first posted on Facebook in June 2023.

While the posted insinuated that the attack occured in Kaduna, our correspondent could not independently establish where the incident took place.

In the video, the hostages were asked to speak into the camera and inform their families that they had been held hostage and would be released when ransom is paid.

Verdict

The video is old and misleading

Conclusion

Based Daily Trust’s investigation and available information, it can be confirmed that the video is not recent and did not emanate from Nasarawa State.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...