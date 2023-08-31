FACT CHECK: Did Wike order demolition of Jabi Motor Park?

A minute-twenty-seven-second video has been shared on TikTok and forwarded many times on WhatsApp with the claim that the new FCT Minister and former governor…

A minute-twenty-seven-second video has been shared on TikTok and forwarded many times on WhatsApp with the claim that the new FCT Minister and former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has ordered the demolition of Jabi Motor Park in Abuja.

Someone speaking in the Hausa language was heard lamenting that “Everyone in Nigeria knows Jabi Park and today the government has ordered its demolition. Our shops have been demolished and our business burned.

“Does the government want us to be criminals in society? We have found businesses to sustain ourselves but the government has come to put it to shame. We will not become criminals we will continue to work but the government needs to look into the situation.”

Verification

To verify the viral video, Daily Trust carried out a Google reverse image search and the result revealed that the video was from 2020 when the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) ordered the demolition of illegal shops in the Jabi Motor Park.

FACT CHECK: Is former IGP Baba contesting election under APC?

FACT CHECK: Did Biden Confirm That Nigeria Was Ruled By A Dead Man?

However, in 2022 the Jabi Art Village as well as some illegal structures along Jabi Dakibiyu were demolished.

To further verify the authenticity of the video, one of our correspondents visited the section of the park rumoured to be undergoing demolition and discovered there was no ongoing demolition.

Conclusion

Daily Trust can confirm that the video in circulation suggesting that the FCT minister Nyesom Wike had started demolition of Jabi Motor Park is false and misleading.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...