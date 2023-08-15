FACT CHECK: Is former IGP Baba contesting election under APC?

A campaign poster showing the former inspector general of the Nigerian Police Force, Usman Alkali Baba, vying for an elective post has emerged on social…

A campaign poster showing the former inspector general of the Nigerian Police Force, Usman Alkali Baba, vying for an elective post has emerged on social media.

The campaign poster which is currently shared on Facebook show the former IGP wearing a blue native attire.

Part of the inscription on the poster read: “Support Alhaji Alkali Baba Usman for Senator, Yobe Senatorial District, Zone A 2023. Courtsey: Bakura Graphics Damaturu,”

The poster also suggests that the former IGP is contesting under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the logo of the party was placed in the top right corner.

Gombe gov urges FG to repair collapsed Gombe-Bauchi Road

FG cracks down on Advertising Panel over ‘all eyes on the judiciary’ billboards

Veridict: False

Verification: In verifying the claim, Daily Trust sought to verify the authenticity of the poster as well as the veracity of the information which has now gone viral on social media.

Daily Trust subjected the poster to verification and found out that it was Photoshopped.

Subsequently, a close associate of the former IGP who doesn’t want to be mentioned confirmed to Daily Trust that the story making rounds on social media is not true.

He however stated that the IGP has not consulted with anyone concerning his interest to run for any elective position in the state, but will consider anytime the people of the senate beckon on him to do so.

His words: “The former IGP has not discussed with anyone about contesting for anything including the governor, Mai Mala Buni. However if the people come knocking and ask him to serve. He will consider it and give it a shot but for now the information on social media is not true,”

Background

Former President Muhammadu Buhari in April 2021 appointed Usman Alkali Baba as the acting inspector-general of police.

Until his appointment, Baba was the deputy inspector-general of police, force criminal investigation department, force headquarters.

He was however replaced in June this year when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed office following a major shake up and retirement of service chiefs.

He is from Yobe state East senatorial district, same district with a former governor of the state, Ibrahim Geidam who is now a ministerial nominee.

Conclusion: Following verification by Daily Trust, it is concluded that the current posters of the IGP contesting for a senatorial seat in Yobe state is false and misleading.

This Fact Check is produced in partnership with the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD)

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...