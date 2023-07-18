2 persons to die by hanging for murder in Osun

The Osun State High Court on Monday sentenced a 42-year-old man, Philip Segun and a 23-year-old student, Owolabi Adeeko to death by hanging for killing…

The Osun State High Court on Monday sentenced a 42-year-old man, Philip Segun and a 23-year-old student, Owolabi Adeeko to death by hanging for killing a final year student of Lagos State University, Favour Oladele.

The convicts who committed the offence on July 8, December 2019 were prosecuted at the High Court sitting in Ikire.

The prosecution team from the Ministry of Justice was led by the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Barrister Adekemi Bello.

Bello told the court that the convicts conspired together to use the deceased for money rituals.

He said the offence committed by the convicts contradicts Section 324 and 319(1) of the Criminal Code Cap. 34 Laws of Osun State, 2002.

Justice Christiana Obadina convicted and sentenced Philip and Adeeko to death by hanging for murder and 14 years imprisonment for conspiracy.

