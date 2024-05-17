Explore Islamic law to solve int’l conflicts – Don

A law professor at the University of Abuja, Ali Ahmad, has called on international actors to explore Islamic legal provisions for the resolution of ongoing…

Ahmad, who is a former Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, made the call yesterday while reviewing the book: “Philosophy of War and Peace Under Islamic Law”, written by Dr Nuraen Dindi at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre in Abuja.

He said despite the application of United Nations treaties and conventions, conflicts continued to ravage many parts of the world, with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War, Israel-Palestine War, America-Iran and several other zones.

He said the author had through the book put forward an alternative narrative to the principles of peace that asked, “Why not apply another worldview towards resolving wars?”

He noted that, “This work is a masterpiece of the subject of employing Islamic principles of war and peace in discussing ways of charting an alternative course for a lasting world peace.”

Speaking on why he wrote the book, Dr Dindi, who is the Head of Public and International Law Department of Baze University, Abuja, said national and global peace were being disturbed with the ongoing conflicts, noting that the thinking in some quarters was that the religion of Islam was about wars and hostilities when it was the other way round.

He said, “The singular purpose of war under Islamic law is to protect individual safety and the deen itself, the religion.

“If nobody is aggressive against the Muslim world, there would be no war, there would be peace all around; and if the jurisprudence of Islam in relation to war and peace is rightly observed, we will have little hostility and more of peace in the world all over; this is the basic motive for writing the book. And of course to recommend to the world the way forward on how to achieve peace. For instance, the Islamic world forbids the warriors to kill old people, women, children and destroy places of worship.

“On the contrary to what we are witnessing today in the war between Israel and Palestine, innocent people are being killed; even those hospitalised; even America that was backing Israel in the past is now taken aback and is insisting that there must be peace.”

The book launch had in attendance the Emir of Lafia Bare, Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad I; the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Umar Ganduje, represented; and staff and students of Baze University.