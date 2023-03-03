Explain why you failed to upload Results, Group tells INEC

Following the controversy generated over the conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly elections, the National Coalition for Unity and Peace has asked the Independent…

Rising from their meeting in Abuja, the coalition which has prominent Nigerians, including former Governors, former Ministers, serving and former members of the National Assembly, Ambassadors, captains of industry, Women and Youth leaders as members, said INEC needs to inform Nigerians about effort to stop a repeat of what happened during the last election on March 11.

Reading their draft communique to journalists in Abuja on Friday, Ex lawmaker and Protem Secretary General of the coalition, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, enjoined the leaders of various political parties to sustain dialogue amongst themselves, even as they pursue other constitutional avenues to address perceived differences during the election.

Ojougboh flanked by Senator Ita Enang and Ambassador Godknows Igali noted that the meeting discussed principally, the outcome of the Presidential and National Assembly Elections, as well as other critical matters of national importance.

The coalition noted “the efforts of INEC for improvement in the electoral process, which ensured peaceful outcomes. However, joins millions of Nigerians to express serious concerns that INEC was unable to deliver on its promises to deploy the best of technology, including electronic transmission of results.

“The meeting demands as echoed by Nigerians an explanation from INEC on the huge lapses and what corrective measures are being taken to avert the same in the forthcoming elections on 11th March 2023.

“That the Presidential National Assembly Elections were generally held peacefully in most parts of the country on 25th February 2023. The Coalition commends the Nigeria Electorate for their enthusiastic display of patriotic spirit in turning out to exercise their civic duty. The National Coalition calls on all Nigerians to maintain calm and work for peace during this delicate period of transition.”

In his remarks, Senator Ita Enang commended the international community for extending congratulatory messages to Nigeria and the president elect for winning the election, adding that their words are an encouragement to our election management bodies.

“We pray and hope that the words from the international community and leaders and their missions in Nigeria have added to calming the nerves in Nigeria and bringing about peace.” He said.