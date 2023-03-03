✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Gunmen send threatening message to Lionel Messi

In the dead of night, two men fired shots at a closed supermarket belonging to the family of Lionel Messi’s wife, before leaving a threatening…

Barcelona’s Argentinian forward Lionel Messi holds a press conference at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on August 8, 2021. – Messi fought back tears as he began a press conference at which he confirmed he is leaving Barcelona, where he has played his entire career. (Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP) (Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images)

In the dead of night, two men fired shots at a closed supermarket belonging to the family of Lionel Messi’s wife, before leaving a threatening message on the ground aimed at the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“Messi, we’re waiting for you. Javkin is a narco, he won’t take care of you,” said the handwritten message left on the ground by the men who shot 14 bullets into the supermarket’s metallic facade in the early hours of Thursday.

Pablo Javkin is the mayor of Messi’s hometown, Rosario, where the supermarket is located, some 320 kilometres northwest of Buenos Aires.

Javkin confirmed the supermarket belonged to the family of Antonela Roccuzzo, who shares three children with the football superstar, and said the aim of the attack was to “to create chaos in the city.”

“Here, what’s sought is the repercussions, it’s perfidious,” he said. “What story goes more quickly viral in the world than an attack on Messi?”

A witness confirmed seeing the two men arrive on a motorbike just before 3:00. One of them got off, fired the shots, dropped the note and they both fled.

“This has been going on for some time,” said Javkin. “We have five security forces operating in Rosario yet they can do this because no one is chasing them.”

 

 

