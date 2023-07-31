Expert laments personnel, facilities’ shortage for VVF treatment

A Vesico-Vaginal Fistula (VVF) expert and professor of urogynaecology and perineal reconstruction, Aniefiok Umoiyoho, has lamented the shortage...

A Vesico-Vaginal Fistula (VVF) expert and professor of urogynaecology and perineal reconstruction, Aniefiok Umoiyoho, has lamented the shortage of personnel and hospital facilities to tackle the ailment in the country.

Speaking at the 92nd inaugural lecture of the University of Uyo (Uniuyo), Akwa Ibom State, at the weekend on “She Shall Be Saved in Childbearing”, Prof Umoiyoho said there were very few fistula surgeons in the country and that many hospitals lacked the facilities to undertake management modalities of VVF.

Revealing that Akwa Ibom State has just two VVF surgeons, Umoiyoho called on the government to provide incentives for young medical doctors willing to undertake training in VVF.

He called for health education for people in the rural areas on the causes, prevention and treatment of VVF, saying improvement in the social and nutritional status of women, discouraging early marriage and improved accessible healthcare services would check cases of VVF.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...