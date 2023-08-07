Expect more hard decisions from APC govt — SDP presidential candidate

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the February 25, presidential election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has told Nigerians to expect more hard decisions from the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Adebayo told journalists in Abuja at the weekend that, “Tinubu told Nigerians during his campaigns that he would remove fuel subsidy if voted as president and Nigerians went ahead to vote for him. That’s democracy for you and that is why you have to be 18 years old before you can go and vote.

“It’s an adult decision. If you decide to take a particular road, whatever traffic you meet on the road is your choice, because you were given different roads which you could have taken.

“It is too early to cry because there are more difficult decisions that the government would have to make. Having taken this part of neo-liberal economic policies, there are many choices they have to make along the way. Not all those choices will make the people happy, but people should bear in mind it is a social contract they have signed with the government, and if they face any difficulties along the way, they can bring it to the attention of the government, but they should not assume that they have no role to play in it. That’s democracy. That is how we learn. “

He also explained that last week’s protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) shouldn’t have been held because the subsidy removal was part of Tinubu’s promise to Nigerians before the election, stressing that what the labour unions and Nigerians should do now was to support the administration to succeed.

