Exam body to address students’ failure in English, Mathematics

The National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC) has moved to address the reason for students’ failure in English and mathematics subjects in secondary schools. Due…

Due to this development, a five-day capacity-building workshop has been designed for selected English language and mathematics teachers in senior secondary schools within the North-West zone with the theme: “Tackling the difficult concepts in English Language and Mathematics”.

Speaking on the issue, the Executive Secretary of NSSEC, Dr Iyela Ajayi said the initiative is aimed at re-skilling English language and mathematics teachers on the pedagogical skills of teaching difficult concepts in the two subject areas.

“Statistically, in years past, the local, state and national assessment had a very low rate of learners’ performance in English language and mathematics.

“It is hoped that the essence and objective of the train-the-trainer workshop will improve the teachers’ knowledge in their subject-content pedagogical skills and change the teaching dynamics from the norm to a result-oriented basis for effective curricular delivery.

“In the light of the above, the Commission, as part of its mandate to ensure minimum standards in our Senior Secondary Schools developed a Teaching Manual for Mathematics and English language teachers to enhance their methodology and pedagogical skills in the two core subjects.”

He added that the productive pedagogies framework provides a reasonably comprehensive account and guidelines for effective teaching practice with anticipation that such a framework could potentially help the understanding and application of effective teaching of mathematics and the English language at the senior secondary education level.

“Prior to this, there is a ray of challenge that some teachers of mathematics and English language have the habit of skipping certain topics just because they cannot teach them and thus making students lack understanding in such topics. Hence, the persistent poor performance of learners during examinations.

“For examination purposes, the Commission in consonance with WAEC standard is saddled with the responsibility to ensure that both learners and teachers have a level ground of understanding the logical, meaningful and balanced presentation of ideas in the English language as well as mathematical theories and interpreting questions correctly.”

