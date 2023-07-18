Allow me work, Akwa Ibom Gov Warns Politicians Trooping To Govt House

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has warned politicians trooping to Government House, Uyo, to stop. Addressing some stakeholders, the governor said uninvited guested…

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has warned politicians trooping to Government House, Uyo, to stop.

Addressing some stakeholders, the governor said uninvited guested have been distracting him.

He said in the end, the people will not assess him on the basis of the number of visitors he received in government house.

A video of the governor making the complaint has gone viral on social media.

“I will not go to anybody’s office without an appointment. I find it amusing that people would just leave their home and just show up, and they will call you that they have not been allowed to pass through the Government House gate.”

“Allow us to hold the meeting we can hold, treat some files – you know we are almost treating files late, and I have tried to manage it for some time, but people would get angry. I will only receive visitors on Thursdays and Fridays. I beg us, between Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, I will not receive visitors. Between Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, I will not receive visitors to allow me time to do the job that you have elected me to do because no one would ask how many visitors I received at the end of four years. They will ask what we did.

“Allow us to hold the meeting we can hold, treat some files. You know we are almost treating files late and I have tried to manage it for some time, but people would get angry. Some people will say we just elected you, he is locking us out. That is not the issue. Let’s try and understand.”

The video has attracted mixed reactions on social media.

