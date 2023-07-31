Ex-rep, Daramola, dumps SDP for APC in Ekiti

A former House of Representatives member in Ekiti State, Bimbo Daramola, has returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC) with over 1,000 of his…

A former House of Representatives member in Ekiti State, Bimbo Daramola, has returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC) with over 1,000 of his supporters who joined him in leaving the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Ekiti State APC Chairman, Paul Omotoso, who received Daramola aand his supporters in his Ire-Ekiti Ward II in Oye LGA, said Daramola was instrumental to the formation and development of the APC in Ekiti State, describing him as an asset to the ruling party.

He said, “The party stakeholders in the state prevailed and begged him to return to the APC in view of his impact in the society and the value he would add to governance in the state and country.

“The returnee had reasons to leave the APC last year due to the alleged injustice meted out on him and his supporters, and I commend him for listening to all pleas to return to the party.”

In his speech, Daramola commended the party chairman and Governor Biodun Oyebanji for the roles they played in his return to the APC, assuring them that he would be more committed to the success and development of the party.

He said, “I am happy to be back in the APC after a few months of being away due to some reasons in the past that I am very emotional about.

“For the past eight years, I didn’t drink a cup of water in APC. I left the parliament in 2015, but we were undeterred, and now you can see a whole lot of people who trooped out to follow me back to the party.

“I am ready to add value and improve the lives of our people now that I am back to the party we laboured to form and build.”

