Ex-presidential aspirant hails Tinubu over FCT’s inclusion in cabinet

A former presidential candidate and a major stakeholder in Nigeria’s energy sector, Olawepo-Hashim, has hailed the nomination of Hon Zephaniah Bitrus Jisalo, an indigene of the FCT, as minister.

He described the appointment as a demonstration of commitment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to national integration.

Olawepo-Hashim, who made the comment over the weekend when he visited the ministerial nominee in his house in Abuja, said, “I was an active player in the transition from military rule to democracy and served as secretary to one subcommittee of the Policy Advisory Committee. I know Abuja people have always wanted this, but now it has happened. It has taken almost a quarter of a century to come.”

“Those who are not from Abuja or the North Central will not understand how significant this is; which is why many people have been trooping from the grassroots to congratulate the honourable gentleman.”

Daily Trust reports that Jisalo, who represented Abuja Municipal/Bwari Federal Constituency, is the first native to be appointed minister since 1999.

