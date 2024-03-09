Ex-NASENI boss asks well-to-do Nigerians to invest in education

A former Executive Chairman/ Chief Executive of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof. Mohammed Sani Haruna yesterday pleaded with well-to-do Nigerians…

A former Executive Chairman/ Chief Executive of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof. Mohammed Sani Haruna yesterday pleaded with well-to-do Nigerians to invest in education.

He said an ignorant population is a liability to any nation.

He said Nigerians with means to sponsor the education of their children may endanger their families if the children of their neighbours do not have the same opportunity.

Haruna made the plea at the commissioning of a boulevard in honour of the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage Muh’d in Havilla University, Nde Ikom in Cross River State

He said, “Since an ignorant population is not only a liability to the nation but equally constitute a huge security threat to our existence, let me call on Nigerians with means to individually and in collaboration or partnership to join hands and establish standard educational institutions that can provide quality entrepreneurial and affordable education as a societal social responsibility.”

Haruna said more investments were needed in education because most public institutions in Nigeria have become overstretched.

He said the affected institutions have dilapidated and outdated infrastructure and equipment.

The former NASENI boss said education is a key to achieving qualitative livelihood, broad social integration of individuals and the society.