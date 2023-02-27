Ex-Gov Saminu Turaki loses senate bid

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Husaini Babangida Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of Jigawa North-West senatorial district election.…

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Husaini Babangida Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of Jigawa North-West senatorial district election.

Announcing the result, Prof Ahmed Baita Garko, the returning Officer, said Uba won with 187,049 votes while his closet rival, Ibrahim Saminu Turaki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 134,199 votes.

Nasuru Bala of Action Democratic Congress (ADC) scored 2,644 votes