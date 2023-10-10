✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Sports

Evans beaten by Alcaraz at Shanghai Masters

Britain’s Dan Evans suffered a defeat by world number two Carlos Alcaraz in a closely fought third-round tie at the Shanghai Masters. Evans was up…

British number one Dan Evans
British number one Dan Evans
    By .

Britain’s Dan Evans suffered a defeat by world number two Carlos Alcaraz in a closely fought third-round tie at the Shanghai Masters.

Evans was up a break in each set but lost 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 to the Spaniard in nearly two and a half hours.

He saved six break points – from 13 in the first set – during a fifth game that lasted nearly 20 minutes before losing the opener on a tie-break.

Evans was then broken when serving to stay in the match in the second set.

Alcaraz will play Grigor Dimitrov, who beat Karen Khachanov 7-6 (8-6) 6-4, in the last 16.

 

Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in Dollars? You have an opportunity to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to get evidence.

More Stories
%d bloggers like this: