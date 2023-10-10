Evans beaten by Alcaraz at Shanghai Masters

Britain’s Dan Evans suffered a defeat by world number two Carlos Alcaraz in a closely fought third-round tie at the Shanghai Masters.
Evans was up a break in each set but lost 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 to the Spaniard in nearly two and a half hours.
He saved six break points – from 13 in the first set – during a fifth game that lasted nearly 20 minutes before losing the opener on a tie-break.
Evans was then broken when serving to stay in the match in the second set.
Alcaraz will play Grigor Dimitrov, who beat Karen Khachanov 7-6 (8-6) 6-4, in the last 16.