N3.1tr revenue: Navy deploys 5 ships, 2 helicopters to protect waterways

The Nigerian Navy is partnering with the French Navy to protect the nation’s over N3 trillion estimated trade volume for the year 2023.

The Nigeria Customs Service had projected over N3.1 trillion revenue target for 2023 despite the dwindling importation in the second and third quarters of the year.

The decline in import is not unconnected to the free fall of the naira in the open market. The naira is now over N1,000 per dollar in the parallel market.

But speaking at the flag off of Operation Crocodile Lift and Grand African NEMO 2023 in Lagos on Monday, the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, said there have been several security breaches in the Golf of Guinea ( GoG) which according to him had posed serious challenges to the national well-being.

The CNS stated that what is more disturbing is that most of the criminal activities the Nigerian Navy had to grapple with in the maritime domain are targeted at the economic lifeline of the nation.

Ogalla listed some of the criminal activities to include Crude Oil Theft, Illegal Oil Bunkering and other nefarious acts.

He said a comprehensive approach involving national and international collaboration is continually required to mitigate the impact of the myriad of maritime threats confronting GoG countries, adding that there should be combined exercises aimed at ensuring the security of the GoG which is of great priority for the Nigerian Navy.

“Undeniably, Exercises CROCODILE LIFT AND GRAND AFRICAN NEMO which have both become annual events, are some of the well thought out international exercises involving the Nigerian Navy. It is gratifying to note that these exercises have further enhanced effective collaboration against maritime insecurity such as Crude Oil Theft, illegal oil bunkering, piracy, sea robbery, hostage taking as well as Illegal Unreported and Unregulated Fishing.

“I am particularly glad to observe that the sustenance of these exercises has enhanced maritime security operations in the GoG for national prosperity of member states. The seamless coordination in the case of MONJASA REFORMER on 27 March 2023 involving a Nigerian Navy Ship and French Navy Ship is a good reference to the essence of these exercises.”

Also speaking at the flag off, the French Defense Attache to Nigeria, Laurent Favier, said the exercise would afford both Navies the opportunity to jointly carry out the patrol of the GoG.

He said Exercise Crocodile lift and Grand African NEMO underscore the importance of maritime trade to both countries.

