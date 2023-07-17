EU awards Master’s scholarships to 135 Nigerians

Ms Samuela Isopi, the EU Ambassador to Nigeria Monday disclosed that 135 young Nigerians have been awarded the European Union (EU)’s Master’s degree scholarship under the 2023 Erasmus Mundus Scholarship Programme.

Speaking at a news conference in Abuja, she said: “The awardees will be engaged for their master’s programme for 12 months and some for 24 months in three different countries in the EU, including Turkey, United Kingdom, and Serbia.

“At the end of their master’s programme, they will be given a masters certificate,” she said.

Isopi said that the Nigerian students’ performances in the programme ranked them first in Africa and fifth in the world after Pakistan, India, Brazil, and Bangladesh in first, second, third, and fourth positions respectively.

“The selection process had 15, 000 applications from around the world, of which 135 young Nigerias were selected for the 2023 Erasmus Mundus Masters Programme.

“This shows the bloc’s commitment to strengthening the already existing bilateral relations between Nigeria and the EU in the educational sector,” she said.

Also speaking, Ms Leila Mathieu, EU’s Head of Human Development, said that Nigerian students had been doing well in all categories of the Erasmus Mundus Scholarship schemes since its inception.