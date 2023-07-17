Correctional Service personnel not taking loans from inmates – Spokesman

The Public Relations Officer of the NCoS, Abubakar Danlami Umar, said personnel of the Service are well-paid and highly motivated...

Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has debunked a report that its personnel are taking loans from inmates as a result of economic challenges in the country.

The Public Relations Officer of the NCoS, Abubakar Danlami Umar, said personnel of the Service are well-paid and highly motivated to discharge their duties.

Umar, an Assistant Controller of Corrections, disclosed this on Monday while speaking with Daily Trust about reports claiming that officers and men of the NCoS depend on loans from inmates to survive.

“To the best of my knowledge, the allegation that personnel collect loans from inmates is not true as personnel have more credible sources of obtaining loan facilities.”

“Without being immodest, evidence of significant projects aimed at improving the welfare of staff by the Controller General since his assumption of office abounds,” he said.

He said the Service runs a Microfinance Bank, which provides soft loans and financial services for staff to meet personal and family needs.

“This is in addition to the drive of the Controller General to shore up barracks accommodation through the construction of new barracks structures as well as reconstruction of dilapidated ones at the national headquarters and several other commands.

“It is also on record that the Corrections Welfare Insurance Scheme (CWIS) has continued to provide succour and soft-landing to staff that sustained injury or paid the ultimate prize while on duty.

“In addition, the Controller General, through the Corrections Corporative Society (COCOS), has floated a mass housing programme for personnel of the Service, which will see staff own their own houses in any location of their choice in Nigeria.

“Currently, construction of housing estates under the programme has commenced in Kuje and KYC estates in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.”

He said the NCoS have also provided significant logistical support to promote efficiency among the personnel.

Umar also said the claim that personnel of the service were being paid less than their counterparts in other paramilitary services in the Ministry of Interior was untrue.

“It is important to set records straight and clear whatever doubts the malicious report would have created. Firstly, it should be noted that salaries of officers and men of the NCoS are fixed by the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), and National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission just as you have in other government establishments and, indeed, other paramilitary services in the Ministry of Interior.

“It is, therefore, ridiculous to say that staff of the NCoS receive less than their counterparts in other services in the Ministry of Interior.

“Secondly, the infantile authors should know that salaries are paid directly to beneficiaries’ accounts. Therefore, no Chief Executive, including the Controller General, has access to staff salaries least to imagine deduction from same.

