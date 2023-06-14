Eschew corruption, Gov Sule warns SSG, perm secs, others

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has warned the newly re-appointed Secretary to the Government of Nasarawa State, Barrister Muhammad Ubandoma Aliyu, seven appointed permanent…

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has warned the newly re-appointed Secretary to the Government of Nasarawa State, Barrister Muhammad Ubandoma Aliyu, seven appointed permanent secretaries, as well as two members of the Nasarawa State Judiciary Service Commission to eschew corruption in all its ramifications.

The governor gave the warning while administering the oath of office to the appointees during a colourful ceremony at the government house, Lafia, on Tuesday.

‘Massive Corruption In Electricity Sector, Discos Defrauding Nigerians’

Hajj: NAHCON secures 73,310 visas, airlifts 46,000 pilgrims

He said his administration would not tolerate such an act in the state.

Sule also charged them to quickly settle down to their new assignments, urging them to be innovative while making valuable contributions to enable the government to achieve its development objectives.

The event was witnessed by the state deputy governor, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Mr Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, top government functionaries, traditional rulers, friends and relations of the appointees.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...