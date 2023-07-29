Erosion menace: Anambra mandates residents to harvest rainwater

The Anambra State Government may soon introduce a law mandating residents to harvest their rainwater as part of measures to curtail erosion, which has…

The Anambra State Government may soon introduce a law mandating residents to harvest their rainwater as part of measures to curtail erosion, which has ravaged parts of the state.

The Commissioner for Environment in the state, Mr Felix Odumegwu, made this known to Daily Trust on Sunday while reacting on measures to check the ravaging erosion in Anambra.

He said most of the rainwater that flowed on roads, to an extent, caused gully erosion in the state.

He said the state government had drafted a law that would mandate the people to harvest their rainwater in erosion-prone areas.

He said people should not allow their rainwater to go out of their houses to roads where it would create wreak havoc.

Odumegwu said the law would mandate people to build a catchment to drain rainwater from their houses instead of allowing it to find its way in the wrong direction.

“Anambra State has peculiar topography issues that allow rainwater to flow unchecked to create erosion.

“Our soil is easily washed off and we have to do everything to check the menace,” he said.

The commissioner also hinted that the state government had drafted a law to stop illegal mining in the state.

