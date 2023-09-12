Enoh promises strict supervision of sports federations

The Minister of Sports, Senator John Owan Enoh, has said the ministry will continue to play its statutory supervisory and advisory roles on all sports…

The Minister of Sports, Senator John Owan Enoh, has said the ministry will continue to play its statutory supervisory and advisory roles on all sports federations in the country.

The former lawmaker also charged the sports federations to be focused on achieving their set goals.

Speaking at the meeting with the federations which was held yesterday in Abuja, the Minister reiterated that the federal government will provide oversight on programmes lined up for execution by each of the federations.

“The ministry will continue to play its advisory roles and we are going to be transparent and communicate more. We must set targets for ourselves.

“We must get to a point in which those who want to be presidents must sufficiently challenge the norm about what they think they want to offer and what fuels their decision to run (for that position).

“We need to show more commitment, focus and passion to succeed. We do not want federation presidents who are not committed or are only there to protect their own interests. We need the commitment of the leadership of all the federations,” said Enoh.

Speaking at the meeting, some of the federation chairmen shared their successes, plans and areas for improvement.

The president of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN), Francis Orbih, said early preparation is vital for the 2024 Olympic Games.

The Secretary of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Rita Mosindi, observed that funding is one of the critical issues affecting the federation.

However, she said the AFN will continue to work hard to ensure Nigeria gets quality representation at international competitions at all times.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...