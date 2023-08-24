Enoh pledges to restore lost beauty of MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja

The Minister of Sports Development, Sen John Enoh has pledged to restore the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja to its former glory. He made this…

The Minister of Sports Development, Sen John Enoh has pledged to restore the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja to its former glory.

He made this pledge during the inspection tour of the sprawling national monument sitting on 29 hectares (72 acres) of land.

The stadium is divided into Package A, which houses the 60,000 sitting capacity Main Bowl and Package B, which houses other facilities like basketball courts, NFF office, volleyball courts, tennis courts, and squash courts.

The minister stated that the Moshood Abiola National Stadium has the capacity to become one of the best multi-purpose stadium complexes in Africa, as he promised to give the required attention to infrastructural development.

“Amidst the so much that I have seen here, the positives and the negatives, this stadium is a very definitive national monument. There is about nothing that you will find elsewhere, that you cannot find here.

“However, from 2003 till date, the facility has gone through a lot. The ministry under my leadership will do all that it can, to get every part of the stadium functional, including the athletes’ hostel, because athletes must have the best, to be the best,” he said.

Enoh said his tour was aimed at gaining firsthand knowledge and understanding to guide future actions as he embarks on creating a world-class sporting facility that provides athletes with the best environment to excel.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...