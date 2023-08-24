IGP vows to restore security to in N/East, S/East

The Acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on Wednesday in Lagos promised to restore normalcy to troubled zones, especially as witnessed in the North-East…

The Acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on Wednesday in Lagos promised to restore normalcy to troubled zones, especially as witnessed in the North-East and South-East.

Specifically, the Acting IGP said members of the Special Intervention Squad would soon be deployed to the Abuja-Kaduna highway where pockets of robbery attacks have been recorded in recent times.

“On the Abuja-Kaduna road, we have taken necessary steps to rid it of criminal elements that were terrorising motorists along that road. Very soon, you are going to be seeing results.

“We have started the mobilisation exercise to make it a success of it. Very soon, the SIS will become operational in the states that we have chosen as pilot states. Just give us a little more time and you will start seeing our actions delivering results,” he added.

Egbetokun, who also urged officers and policemen to shun extortion, stated that “The Almighty God himself does not like corruption.”

He was in Lagos to commission the Lagos State Police Command Complainant Response Unit (CRU), and a clinic at Mopol 22.

In his welcome address, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, briefed the Acting IGP on the internal security situation in the state.

Also speaking during the commissioning of the CRU, rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN) lauded the initiative, stressing that it was in line with the provisions of the Police Act, 2020.

