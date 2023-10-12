EndSARS victim, Ogun hospital clash over Wife’s death

A weight lifter and one of the victims of #EndSARS, Sola Oladunjoye in Ogun state, has accused Korede Hospital in Abeokuta, the state capital, of…

A weight lifter and one of the victims of #EndSARS, Sola Oladunjoye in Ogun state, has accused Korede Hospital in Abeokuta, the state capital, of killing his pregnant wife, Islamiat.

Oladunjoye alleged that his wife died in the hospital on Sunday after a complication arising from a surgery by a team led by two medical doctors.

He accused the hospital of killing his wife following his refusal to pay the sum of N150,000 extra charge requested by one of the medical doctors.

Oladunjoye said the hospital initially charged him N300,000 for a Cesarean Section, out of which had made a deposit.

He said, “When we got there to the hospital, we were charged N300,000 for CS. They took her to the theatre. Not long after they asked me to pay another N15,000 for some tests. I was asked to make a deposit of N300,000 and another N15,000 for the test.

“Later, I was invited into the theatre room. When I got there, the second doctor told me I would pay another N150,000, which is extra after the initial charges of N300,000. When I challenged him, the doctor explained that the extra charge was because the baby was not in good condition. Then, I left.

“When I returned to the theatre after they had completed the operation, both the baby and the mother were alive. The baby was fine, contrary to his earlier position that the baby was not in good shape. The doctor again said my wife had a tear and they would need to stich it, pressing for the additional N150,000.

“I said I can’t pay an extra N150,000. Immediately I said that he stopped what he was doing, but I asked him to continue doing his job. I told him ‘why would you stop the operation? If I am your brother…or should we say you don’t have a wife at home? I then left the theatre.”

Oladunjoye explained that everything changed immediately he left the hospital to go home and pick some clothes for his wife and the baby.

“I left the hospital and went home to pick some clothes for the baby and my wife. I already informed my neighbors that my wife had put to bed. Not long after, I was called to return to the hospital.

“By the time I returned, everyone including my mother-in-law was distressed. To my surprise I saw the doctor I had little altercation with already donating blood to my wife. I felt that they actually knew the wrong thing they did, but they were looking for how to cover the tracks by looking for an alternative. We have not agreed on blood donation before they started. I was confused. Why would a doctor donate blood to the patient? When I was invited to the ward, I discovered she had died,” he said.

The husband said after the incident management of the hospital also ordered his arrest by the Police operatives.

“They killed my wife and also asked the police to arrest me,” he said.

Reacting, the management of the hospital denied all the allegations by the husband, saying if there was a case of negligence, it’s on the part of the man.

The Chairman of the hospital, Dr Tayo Apampa said Oladunjoye’s wife was never a patient of the hospital, but the management took the case due to the critical condition.

Apampa said, “What happened was that this woman was not our patient; she was brought in as an emergency. Emergency in three states; one, she was in labour, two, she has had two previous caesarean sections which is a yellow flag on its own, three, she has not attended any prior antenatal and four, they had no money.

“But the doctor, looking at the emergency state of the whole thing did not considered that because they had no money they won’t do anything because they had seen the situation and they saw that it was critical, so the doctors went in straight into the theatre without them paying anything at all, because once it is like that it is usually a race against time, the baby may go, so at surgery they brought out the baby but they found out that the womb from the previous surgeries had already torn and was bleeding and they suctioned it.

“Before the surgery, they took the PCV level of the patient to ascertain whether she was fit. The PCV was high and they went in for the surgery.

“After the surgery they discovered that the woman was a bit pale, so they looked for blood in the blood bank and they gave her, before then they even asked the relatives to donate blood but they could not get anybody to donate. When the case was critical, the doctor donated his own blood in order to save the life of the woman but unfortunately despite all their best efforts they lost the woman”.

The Managing Director, Dr Samson Efe, said the husband after discovering that the wife had died resorted to violence and molested workers at the hospital, hence, the invitation of the police to the facility.

Efe also said the husband has not “paid a dime to the hospital.”

“After the woman died the husband took a picture of myself and the other doctor and some parts of the hospital and left. He came back with some boys, they were molesting everybody, we had to scamper for safety, they started destroying things, so immediately I called the police and explained everything.

“They beat up one of our doctors, they asked the doctor to kneel down and they started beating him. They broke the door of one of our doctors, they dragged him out and they were slapping him,” he said.

He said the police only came to curtail the situation and that no one ordered his arrest.

