Encroachment: ‘Kwara Poly occupies only 6% of its land’

Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilọrin, is facing its biggest existential problem yet over incessant encroachment by some residents. As a result, the school is presently occupying…

Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilọrin, is facing its biggest existential problem yet over incessant encroachment by some residents.

As a result, the school is presently occupying “only 6 percent of its entire land mass with about 51 percent in the hand of the encroachers”.

President of the Kwara State Polytechnic Alumni Worldwide, Engr. Abu Salami, raised the alarm during a press briefing in Ilorin on Wednesday.

He added that the defaulters had also blocked the school from gaining further access to the remaining over 40 percent land mass by erecting buildings and structures within a large section of the polytechnic.

Downpour washes away bridge, cuts off Kwara varsity

Kwara Gov okays work-free day for Hijrah

According to him, the alumni have commenced a series of actions to recover the institution’s encroached land including legal means.

He warned those illegally occupying the polytechnic’s property to vacate immediately.

The body said that the encroachment on the polytechnic’s property led to the stoppage of an ongoing TETfund project.

“Kwara State Polytechnic has been confronted with an alarming issue of unauthorised occupation and construction on its lands.

“Private and commercial buildings have encroached upon the polytechnic’s property, posing significant challenges and threats to the institution’s growth and development.

“This encroachment has grave implications for the future of Kwara state polytechnic. It not only violates the rightful ownership and boundaries of the institution but also hinders its ability to provide quality education to the community.

“The encroachments impede the expansion plans of the polytechnic and undermine its efforts to create a conducive learning environment for students.

“To those who have encroached upon Kwara state polytechnic lands, we issue a stern warning. Your actions are not only illegal but also detrimental to the progress and future of our beloved institution.

“We demand that you immediately vacate the unlawfully occupied areas and cease any further encroachment”, he added.

While urging the state government to intervene in the perennial issue, Eng Salami, said the body “will support all efforts by the appropriate authorities to reclaim the institution’s lands.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...