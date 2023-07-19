Kwara Gov okays work-free day for Hijrah

Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq has approved the observance of every Muharram 1 as a work-free day in the state, a policy pronouncement that fulfils…

Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq has approved the observance of every Muharram 1 as a work-free day in the state, a policy pronouncement that fulfils longstanding yearnings of the Muslim community in the state.

“The Governor has thoroughly considered the longstanding requests from various quarters of the state. He has therefore approved that the day be observed henceforth (annually) as work-free in Kwara State, as is obtainable in many other states of the country. Consequently, Wednesday July 19, 2023, which is equivalent to the first day of Islamic lunar calendar (Muharram 1445), shall be observed as a public holiday in the state,” according to a Government House statement.

“History says the first of Muharram heralded the migration of Prophet Muhammad, peace of God be upon him, from his birthplace Mecca in search of a peaceful and conducive atmosphere to practice Islam. This brings to mind the need for everyone to imbibe the lessons of patience, perseverance, tolerance, moderation, and compassion.

“The Governor congratulates the Muslim community on the occasion of another lunar calendar, Hijrah 1445, and urges everyone to reflect on the purport of the day in the hope that we are guided by its lessons and significance in our day-to-day living and interactions with others. He calls for religious tolerance, mutual respect, and compassion for everyone, irrespective of their beliefs.”

