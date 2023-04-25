The Liberian National Police has given reasons behind the arrest of, Nicholas Jack Davies also known as George Wade, an ex-lover of Nigerian actress, Empress…

The Liberian National Police has given reasons behind the arrest of, Nicholas Jack Davies also known as George Wade, an ex-lover of Nigerian actress, Empress Njamah.

It should be recalled that a video went viral on Monday showing George Wade being led away in a handcuff by security men. Giving further detail over the arrest, the Liberian Police in a live broadcast shared on the agency’s Facebook page said 20 Liberian women have made complaints against the suspect who operated in Nigeria with the name George Wade and carried out a similar act against Empress Njamah.

The police said, “The notorious scammer has been arrested severally, investigated and charged to court, but he comes out and repeats the offence he was charged with. Regards to our current arrest, there have been several complaints filed against the suspect of which the suspect has victimised over 20 females.

“The 39-year-old abscond with his victim’s bags, gold, phones and other expensive materials. He was arrested at the Miami beach while trying to victimise other females. There was prior information that the suspect carried out the same act in Nigeria with a female actress who fell victim to his scamming operation. He is currently being investigated at the central headquarters.

Reacting to the news, the actress via her verified Instagram account thanked the other women who came out to share their experience in the hands of the suspect.

She said in part, “To all the victims I encouraged to speak out, you are all heroes. So many are victims but vultures on social media won’t allow them to speak out.”

