Empress breaks silence on ex-lover

Empress Njamah, a Nollywood actress, has finally spoken up about the traumatic experience she had with her now-ex-lover George Wade. This is the actress’s first…

Empress Njamah, a Nollywood actress, has finally spoken up about the traumatic experience she had with her now-ex-lover George Wade. This is the actress’s first post following the recovery of her account from the alleged hacker ex-boyfriend.

The actress made headlines last month when it emerged that her ex-boyfriend was extorting money from her and threatening to make her private tapes public.

According to reports, the actress’s lover blackmailed her and made her make numerous choices that would have an impact on her.

Njamah has now shared the complete story, along with the full magnitude of the harm he inflicted, in a series of Instagram slides.

She said; “I went through a lot for months, all because I didn’t want my videos out there. Video calls this blackmailer recorded which people dating do and videos taken from my house during my shower. Because of his evil intentions. I was able to escape and run for my life from his regular beating, threats, humiliation. (I practically lived in the hospital) because I exposed him, he then posted the videos thinking I was the same scared person. I over powered him. Thank God am alive, free, getting my life back.”