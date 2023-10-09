Employers rejecting corps members in North-East, NYSC cries out

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has expressed concern over the rejection of corps members by some employers in the North-East region. The NYSC Director…

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has expressed concern over the rejection of corps members by some employers in the North-East region.

The NYSC Director in charge of the zone, Mr Garinvwa Ishaya, stated this at a one-day Corps Employers’ Forum, on Monday in Yola.

The theme of the workshop is: “Deepening Corps Employers Participation towards Improved Welfare And Security of Corps Members”.

He said the trend was discouraging to the corps members and the scheme, adding that they should be accorded enabling environments in their places of primary assignment to contribute to the social and economic development of the country.

“The scheme was established to add value to our socio-economic development as a nation and it has made a tremendous impact in further uniting the country.

“We passionately appeal to employers to always accept corps members deployed to their organisations for the prosperity of the scheme and the nation at large.

“Employers are expected to make statutory welfare provisions for corps members to cover their transportation and accommodation,” he said.

He, therefore, urged state governments to provide decent accommodation for the corps members and sought the support of local council chairmen towards promoting the objectives of the scheme.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NYSC North-East zonal office is supervising Adamawa, Gombe, Bauchi, Taraba, Yobe and Borno. (NAN)

