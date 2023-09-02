Emefiele: SSS quizzes, releases CBN Dep Gov, Obiora

The Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in charge of Economic Policy, Kingsley Obiora, was reportedly quizzed by the State Security Service…

The Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in charge of Economic Policy, Kingsley Obiora, was reportedly quizzed by the State Security Service (SSS).

Daily Trust Saturday’s findings revealed that the interrogation is a wider part of allegations of financial mismanagement under the embattled and suspended governor of the apex bank, Godwin Emefiele, who is in custody of the nation’s secret police.

A source within the CBN alleged that the Special Investigations Panel set up by President Bola Tinubu to investigate the tenure of Emefiele might be instrumental to the invitation as part of a move to get him to stand as a witness.

It was gathered that Obiora, who had been with the team of investigators since Wednesday, was later released.

Our findings also revealed that the Jim Obazee-led special panel has been questioning the deputy governors of the CBN, as well as other senior officials of the bank, as part of an ongoing audit.

The source said, “Let us be clear. No one is accusing Dr Obiora of fraud or theft. Dr Obiora, like other deputy governors, had been questioned severally by the panel before his detention.”

