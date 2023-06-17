Embrace developmental journalism, Uzodimma tells editors

Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma, has urged members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors to embrace developmental journalism through constructive criticisms of government policies and…

Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma, has urged members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors to embrace developmental journalism through constructive criticisms of government policies and programmes for national unity and development.

Uzodimma spoke yesterday at the 2023 National Biennial Convention of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) in Owerri.

The governor expressed appreciation to the editors for creditably discharging their duties during the 2023 General Elections and urged them to work for the sustainability of the nation’s democracy.

The governor also advised newsmen to be wary of information they disseminate to the public which could either make or mar democracy in Nigeria.

The governor, who recognised the fact that there was no perfect democracy, urged Nigerians to be patient and work to encourage the government to deliver dividends of democracy to them.

He said, “We have a huge complex population and stories and ideas filed by the media readily become a point of reference.

“What the citizens are fed with can make or mark our democracy because the pen is mightier than the sword.

“We can hardly rise above our environment but there is need for improvement, because our democracy is a work in progress, with its transformative ingredients being refined daily,” he said.

He assured the editors of the continued commitment of the All Progressives Congress (APC), his political party, to encourage constructive journalism which in turn strengthens democracy.

Uzodimma commended the outgoing President of the NGE, Mr Mustapha Isah, for serving the guild to the best of his ability and stepping aside after only his first tenure in office.

