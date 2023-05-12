Elon Musk appoints Linda Yaccarino asTwitter CEO

Owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, has appointed Linda Yaccarino, former head of advertising at NBCUniversal, as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the microblogging…

Owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, has appointed Linda Yaccarino, former head of advertising at NBCUniversal, as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the microblogging platform.

Musk made the announcement in a tweet on Friday.

“Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app,” he wrote.

Musk said Yaccarino “will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology”.

Musk will however remain involved as executive chairman and chief technology officer.

The decision a day after he had stoked speculation by writing that he had found a new boss without revealing the identity.

Yaccarino had resigned as NBC’s head of advertising earlier in the day, following growing speculation she’d be chosen for the Twitter role.

In December, Musk said he’d step down as CEO once he’d found someone “foolish enough” to replace him.

Her appointment comes after she interviewed Musk at a marketing event in April and boasted about her “work ethic”.