Electoral violence: 6 suspects to face prosecution in Lagos

Lagos State Police Command, on Tuesday, said that six out of the 19 suspects arrested during the last Saturday’s governorship and state house of assembly elections in the state would soon be prosecuted for alleged electoral offences.

The police said it also recovered large numbers of permanent voter cards (PVCs) dumped by suspected political thugs in different locations of the state.

It said the thugs dumped the recovered PVCs and bolted away to avoid arrest.

Parading the suspects yesterday at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti Street, Yaba, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said those arrested were involved in 21 cases which included attacks on INEC officials, vandalism and ballot box snatching.

He said the suspects would also be prosecuted for being in possession of fake Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) identity cards, conduct likely to cause a breach of peace, assault occasioning harm, and illegal possession of firearms.

He said that four of the suspects would be prosecuted by the INEC while two found with arms and involved in other criminal acts would be prosecuted by the police.

Hundeyin added that three persons among those paraded also confessed to having allegedly kidnapped and collected about N20.7 million ransom from victims.