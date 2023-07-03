Election petitions: Why peace committee must speak out — Reform centre

The Centre for Reform and Public Advocacy has asked the Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar-led National Peace Committee to douse tension by speaking on the petitions…

The Centre for Reform and Public Advocacy has asked the Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar-led National Peace Committee to douse tension by speaking on the petitions before the election petition tribunals.

The demand was made in a statement by the spokesman of the centre, Ifeanyi Okechukwu, yesterday.

Recall that the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, are challenging the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the tribunal.

Election tribunals are also handling petitions arising from the governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives and state assembly elections.

Okechukwu said, “It is, however, disturbing that despite the avalanche of election petitions and likely far-reaching outcomes that could follow the decisions; the National Peace Committee has been quiet.

“It is our considered view that the National Peace Committee has failed in a very crucial area concerning the elections. The failure to issue a statement on the role of the judiciary and what Nigeria expects from the judiciary is an inglorious statement on the process of elections in Nigeria.

“Accordingly, we call on the National Peace Committee to quickly address this gap in its engagements. It must be stressed that every Nigerian is looking up to the judiciary. What it means is that the National Peace Committee must be alert to its responsibilities.

