El-Rufai’s ex-Commissioner Unveils latest Book in Germany

Muhammad Sani Abdullahi (Dattijo), former Commissioner of Budget and Planning under ex-Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, has launched a 255-page book titled “Disruption: Rethinking Governance to Work for the Poor”.

The book launched in Berlin, Germany, was published by Almara Publishers led by Hadiza Isma El-Rufai, wife of the former Governor of Kaduna.

The foreword was written by Amina Mohammed, United Nations Deputy Secretary-General.

In a statement, Ahmed Maiyaki, Media and Communication lead for the event, provided details about the launch.

According to Maiyaki, the book delves into the crucial issue of creating a government that prioritizes the needs of the most vulnerable members of society.

He said it aims to bring about meaningful change and social equality by challenging conventional thinking about governance and presenting innovative approaches to address present-day needs.

The author of the book, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for taking the bold step of ending the subsidy regime, arguing that the subsidy regime primarily benefited a small class of business persons in collaboration with a few corrupt public officials, rather than the majority of citizens in need.

Dattijo advocated the reallocation of subsidy revenues towards social protection, acknowledging the political risks associated with such a proposition due to the long-standing distrust between citizens and the government.

He said for markets to thrive and productivity to increase, it is essential to prioritize the welfare of those with low incomes.

During the book launch, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Germany, Yusuf Tuggar, praised the author for his time at the United Nations and his decision to return to Nigeria to serve in the administration of El-Rufai.

Tuggar encouraged governments in Nigeria and around the world to consider adopting the innovative reform approaches recommended in the book, which combines storytelling and real-time case studies to inspire small governments to rethink governance for the benefit of their citizens.

The book launch was attended by dignitaries, including diplomats, German CEOs, EU and German government officials, civil society groups, and academia.

Another launch and book reading event is scheduled to take place in Kaduna, Abuja, and Lagos in July.

