Uba Sani constitutes committee to determine status of El-Rufai’s uncompleted projects

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has approved the constitution of a committee to determine the status of all ongoing projects left by his predecessor, Nasiru El-Rufai.

In a statement issued on Monday, Muhammad Lawal Shehu, Chief Press Secretary, said the committee will check their status, including those on the pipeline.

According to him, this is in line with the government’s commitment to speedily complete all priority projects.

He said the committee has the following terms of reference, determining the status of all ongoing projects across the state; getting the details of contractual agreements/obligations, finding out the funding arrangements and commitments of parties, include finding out the completion period of the projects, and coming up with specific recommendations on each project

He said the committee has four weeks from the inaugural meeting to submit its report.

Members of the Committee are Sabiu Sani, Special Adviser, Investment & Promotion as Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi B. Ahmed, Special Adviser, Project Monitoring, Implementation and Result Delivery Member.

Dr. Mustapha Musa, Special Adviser, Legal, Member, Fabian Okoye, Special Adviser, Research, Documentation & Strategy also Member.

Ibrahim T. Muhammad, Special Adviser, Economic Matters as Member, Atiku Sankey, Special Adviser, Peace and Conflict Resolution as Member, Larai Ishaku Member, Shuaibu Kabir Bello, Senior Special Assistant, ICT to serve as Secretary.

