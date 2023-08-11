Ekiti suspends traditional chief for insubordination

The Ekiti State government has suspended a traditional chief in Imesi Ekiti, in Gbonyin LGA of the state, Chief Gabriel Bodunde. The chief was suspended…

The Ekiti State government has suspended a traditional chief in Imesi Ekiti, in Gbonyin LGA of the state, Chief Gabriel Bodunde.

The chief was suspended over alleged disrespect, high-handedness and insubordination to the town’s monarch, Oba Olatunji Olatunde.

He was also accused of fueling communal crises in the town through unlawful and arbitrary arrest of subjects over trumped-up and frivolous charges, thereby igniting unnecessary tension.

The state’s deputy governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, announced the suspension yesterday while presiding over a petition forwarded to her office by Onimesi-in-Council.

Daily Trust reports that Chief Bodunde was absent at the hearing of the petition neither did he send any delegation to represent him.

Oba Olatunji Olatunde expressed regret that several entreaties made to seek peace with Chief Bodunde were rebuffed.

He said the embattled chief’s disobedience to government’s invitation was a height of arrogance.

