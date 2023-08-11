S/East APC asks Tinubu for more appointments

The South East Caucus of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has hailed President Bola Tinubu’s nomination of its members for ministerial positions, but asked…

The South East Caucus of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has hailed President Bola Tinubu’s nomination of its members for ministerial positions, but asked the president to make further concessions to the zone in future appointments.

Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon Benjamin Kalu, made the plea during a meeting with the National Chairman of the party, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, on Thursday in Abuja.

While he expressed delight at the number of women in the cabinet, Hon Kalu said the house would during its constitution review grant legal backing for more women inclusion with regards to appointments.

He said, “We are raising the lobbying for more slots for South East. We thank the stakeholders of our party who chose him (Ganduje) to lead us and also the leader of our party, Mr President, for finding him worthy to be the national chairman.”

“I am also here as in the form of a courtesy call to assure him that the tripartite arrangement that existed before now between the executive, the parliament and the political party, will be re-strengthened, and I have the mandate of the speaker who is currently outside the country and who will be coming to see him on his arrival to assure him that the parliament will partner with him towards advancing the national objectives as set out by the political party in her manifesto, especially when the president presented himself to lead the nation.”

