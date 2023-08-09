Ekiti NNPP disowns calls for Kwankwaso’s suspension

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Ekiti State has dissociated itself from calls by some people in the party for the suspension of the…

The stakeholders, in a communiqué released in Ado-Ekiti, explained that the group of individuals who made the calls lacked the power.

The communiqué was signed by the 2022 governorship candidate, Fatomilola Oladosun, the three senatorial candidates in the 2023 elections, Motunde Fajuyi (Central), Ade Ayeni (North), and Samuel Olofin (South) and the South West Financial Secretary, Prince Ade-Ajayi.

They reiterated their loyalty and commitment to Kwankwaso for his selfless service and leadership which resulted in the successes recorded by the party in the 2023 general elections.

The communiqué reads in part: “We hereby dissociate the Ekiti State chapter of NNPP from such illegal and obnoxious move. Every of such actions should be ignored as the players have neither the mandate nor are fit to represent the interest of the components of the real members of the party in Ekiti.

“We hereby make bold to declare that NNPP in Ekiti State does not have any chairman in place for now to call for the resignation and suspension of our dear success icon and leader, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

“No Ekiti NNPP stakeholder and members are part of such unpopular, unacceptable, and selfish moves by disgruntled elements that were either suspended or reprimanded for their shortcomings one way or the other.

“We implore all and sundry to see the illegal call as a ploy to destabilise the party’s unity, harmony and take us back to the failure of the past. Anyone who claims to support such moves from the Ekiti State chapter of NNPP is not representing us; such persons are not known to our party, NNPP, in Ekiti State.

“They are enemies of the projected progress being worked upon for the party’s future. It is a matter of corruption fighting back.”

Meanwhile, the national headquarters of the party under the leadership of the acting Chairman, Alhaji Abba Kawu-Ali, earlier dissolved the state executives of the party in Ekiti.

