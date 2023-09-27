Ekiti LG Poll: I won’t impose any candidate – Gov Oyebanji

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji has said he would not impose any candidate on the people of the state in the December local government election,…

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji has said he would not impose any candidate on the people of the state in the December local government election, promising to be fair to all contestants.

Governor Oyebanji stated this during a town hall with stakeholders in Ekiti North Senatorial District, comprising Ido/Osi, Moba, Ilejemeje, Ikole and Oye local government areas in preparation for the 2024 budget.

Commenting on the political development in the state and the forthcoming local government election, Oyebanji warned all the contestants against desperation, or taking steps to lobby him for possible imposition.

“I will be fair to all of you. I am a process person, so nobody should put me under pressure because the party has been handed into the hands of the leaders. They are the owners of the party, so all of you; particularly the contestants must cooperate with them. I am not going to impose anybody.

“Many of you are now scrambling for council positions because you consider it juicier, even than commissionership. Whoever doesn’t respect the leaders of the party will mismanage the councils if elected. I have instructed the leaders to take charge. Those running from pillar to post, I wish them well, but I am with the party,” he said.

Oyebanji pledged that his government has its eyes fixed on delivering on the promises made to the people and that he would not get distracted or derailed from actualising his dream for the state.

