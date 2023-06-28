Eid-el-Kabir: Gov Diri charges Muslims on peace, security

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has urged Muslim faithful living in the state to continue to live in peace, and togetherness as he stated that…

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has urged Muslim faithful living in the state to continue to live in peace, and togetherness as he stated that his administration will continue to put priority on security and the safety of every resident.

The governor, while congratulating the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria and particularly in the state on this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration, urged them to use the opportunity of the festival to renew their faith in the Creator and in the unity of our country.

The Bayelsa governor in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mr Daniel Alabrah, on Wednesday, noted that Eid-el-Kabir is a feast of love, selflessness and sacrificial giving, calling on Muslims and other citizens in Bayelsa to continue to live in peace and brotherliness.

He said, “Love is the highest form of virtue. The Eid-el-Kabir celebration is a time to reflect on and manifest it. I urge our Muslim brothers and sisters to renew their faith in God Almighty and in the unity of our country as I congratulate them on the auspicious celebration of Eid-el-Kabir.

“My administration has guaranteed the right environment for peaceful co-existence in the state and will continue to ensure citizens live, do business and work without hindrance regardless of religion or where they are from.

“We will continue to place priority on the peace and security of the state as part of our social contract with citizens while everyone is expected to be law-abiding.

“I pray that this celebration will usher in more joy for the Muslim faithful and greater prosperity for our state and our country,” he said.

