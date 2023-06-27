Eid-el-Kabir: Don’t extort Nigerians, IGP warns police officers

Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on Tuesday, warned his men to avoid harassing and extorting citizens during their crime prevention patrols on major highways.…

Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on Tuesday, warned his men to avoid harassing and extorting citizens during their crime prevention patrols on major highways.

Egbetokun also ordered the Commissioners of Police across 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory to ensure itch-free Sallah celebration billed to hold on Wednesday.

At a meeting with AIGs and CPs in Abuja, he specifically charged the senior police officers to configure the “security architecture in their Areas of Responsibility (AoR) for robust and responsive policing”.

He said it is paramount to ensure adequate security for the citizenry throughout the festivities and beyond, adding that docility on the part of the officers won’t be tolerated for whatever reasons.

“Deploy human and other operational assets to carry out confidence building and crime prevention patrols on major highways, residential and industrial areas, vulnerable points, places of worship, other places of public resort and around all critical national infrastructure devoid of harassment and extortion,” he said.

Egbetokun also congratulated Muslim Faithful in the country on the occasion of the year 2023 Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

He stated that the Force would harness all available assets including relevant groups, associations, sectors, and synergize with other security agencies to boost its service delivery and stabilize general security within the nation.

