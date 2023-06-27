Eid-El-Adha: Speaker Abbas, deputy felicitate with Muslims

Speaker House of Representatives, Tajuddeen Abbas, and his Deputy, Benjamin Kalu, have felicitated with Muslims on the celebration of this year’s Eid-El-Adha. In a statement…

Speaker House of Representatives, Tajuddeen Abbas, and his Deputy, Benjamin Kalu, have felicitated with Muslims on the celebration of this year’s Eid-El-Adha.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi on Tuesday, the speaker urged the citizens to particularly use the occasion to pray for the success of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He also called for their spiritual and moral support for all elected and appointed leaders nationwide.

IGP Egbetokun: There’s a New Sheriff In Town

Meet acting IGP Egbetokun, mathematician who was Tinubu’s CSO

Abbas also enjoined all citizens to emulate Prophet Ibrahim’s obedience to the Almighty Allah, by making sacrifices towards the development and growth of Nigeria.

He said, “I congratulate Muslims, and Nigerians by extension, as we witness yet another Sallah celebration, especially after the successful conduct of the 2023 general elections and the inauguration of a new President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as well as the 10th National Assembly.”

On his part, the Deputy Speaker House of Representatives also felicitated with Nigerian Muslims and called on them and other Nigerians to show more love and be more patriotic.

Kalu stressed the need for Nigerians to show more love, patriotism, respect for each other, and as well as engage in fervent prayers.

He asked the citizens to remain patriotic and peace-loving while praying for the tranquility and prosperity of Nigeria.

Kalu appealed to Nigerians to engage in good deeds and humanitarian services, by supporting the less privileged in the society.

