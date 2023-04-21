Eid: Accept election tribunals’ verdicts in good faith, Sultan tells losers 

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has advised candidates who went to court after their defeat in the last general elections to accept the…

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has advised candidates who went to court after their defeat in the last general elections to accept the verdicts of the court in good faith.

In his sallah message shortly after observing Eid-el-fitr at Fakon idi on Friday, the monarch described the losers’ resolve to seek redress in the court of law without resorting to violence as commendable.

He however, urged them to be ready to accept the outcome of the court even if it did not favour them.

“After accepting the outcome, support the winners for the sustenance of peace, unity and our development,” he said.

The monarch expressed gratitude to the Almighty Allah for “sparing our lives” to witness another Eid festival after the completion of the holy month of Ramdan fasting.

“As mankind, we always appreciate the Almighty Allah for the gift of life and good health and to be among those that will celebrate this great day.

“We have learned a lot from our scholars during the month of Ramadan. We should be guided by thosse teachings in our daily activities,” he said.