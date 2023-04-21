Pardon me if I’ve hurt you, Buhari begs Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to people he might have hurt in the course of his duties to pardon him. He made the appeal at…

He made the appeal at the ninth and final Sallah homage by residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) led by the minister, Mohammed Bello, at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President also thanked Nigerians for tolerating him over the last seven and a half years of his administration.

“Thank you for tolerating me…I consider myself lucky to have been a governor, minister and head of state and now president for two terms.

“I can’t wait to go home…I deliberately arranged to be as far away as possible from you people. I have got what I have asked and will quietly retire to my home town in Daura,” he told his guests.

President Buhari, who praised democracy as the best form of government, said without it, he could not have become president after already serving as military head of state and given the side of the country he hails from.

He reminded the audience that he is from the extreme corner of Nigeria, Daura in Katsina State, which he said is just eight kilometers from Niger Republic.