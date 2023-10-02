EFCC obtains arrest warrant, initiates process to extradite Diezani

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has obtained an arrest warrant for former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke. The commission has also initiated…

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has obtained an arrest warrant for former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

The commission has also initiated her extradition process from the UK.

Daily Trust had reported how the former minister appeared before the Westminster Magistrates Court in London, on Monday, over an alleged £100,000 bribe.

The district judge, Michael Snow, granted Alison-Madueke a £70,000 bail and further imposed other terms on the former minister including an 11 pm to 6 am curfew, an electronic tag to be worn by her at all times and a £70,000 surety to be paid before she could leave the court building.

Bribery: Diezani appears in UK Court

Diezani sues EFCC, AGF, demands N100bn

EFCC, in a statement by Dele Oyewale, its acting head, media and publicity, said it “welcomes, with keen interest, the arraignment of a former minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke at the Westminister’s Court in London, United Kingdom, following alleged bribery allegations.

“Although the charges preferred against her at the London court, are diametrically different from the 13-count charges bordering on money laundering the EFCC has raised against her, it is instructive to note that criminality is criminality, irrespective of jurisdictional differences. No crime can go unpunished.

“The money laundering charges for which Madueke is answerable to the EFCC, cover jurisdictions in Dubai, United Kingdom, United States of America and Nigeria.

“To bring the former minister to trial in Nigeria, an arrest warrant has been obtained and extradition proceedings have been initiated. The Commission is on course for her trial. She will soon have her day in our courts.”

Alison-Madueke, 63, was a key figure in the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

She served as petroleum minister from 2010 to 2015 and also acted as president of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...